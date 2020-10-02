Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Chris Wallace & Other Fox News Figures Who Attended The Presidential Debate Plan To Get Tested For COVID-19

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

President Trump Heads To Walter Reed Hospital With "Mild Symptoms" After COVID-19 Diagnosis: Reaction, Joe Biden, Fallout & All The Latest

Read the full story

Jermaine Fowler Semi-Autobiographical Animated Comedy In Works At Fox

By Nellie Andreeva, Denise Petski

Jermaine Fowler
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Former Superior Donuts star Jermaine Fowler has sold a semi-autobiographical animated comedy project to Fox.

The Untitled Jermaine Fowler Project, created, written and executive produced by Fowler, is loosely based on his formidable years growing up in a working class town in Prince George’s County, Maryland, with his family.

Fox Entertainment is the studio.

The project marks Fox’s latest development in the animation space – an area that the network has increasingly been moving into over the past couple of years.

Fowler will next be seen as one of the leads in Paramount’s Coming 2 America sequel set for release in December. He previously starred as Franco Wicks on CBS’ Superior Donuts alongside Judd Hirsch, Katey Sagal, David Koechner, Maz Jobrani, and Rell Battle, which aired for two seasons. He most recently starred opposite Zoey Deutch in Buffaloed which premiered at last year’s Tribeca Film Festival. His other credits include the critically-acclaimed film Sorry to Bother You and the HBO comedy series Crashing. He is repped by UTA, Management 360, and Morris Yorn.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad