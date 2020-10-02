Jermaine Fowler Semi-Autobiographical Animated Comedy In Works At Fox

Former Superior Donuts star Jermaine Fowler has sold a semi-autobiographical animated comedy project to Fox.

The Untitled Jermaine Fowler Project, created, written and executive produced by Fowler, is loosely based on his formidable years growing up in a working class town in Prince George’s County, Maryland, with his family.

Fox Entertainment is the studio.

The project marks Fox’s latest development in the animation space – an area that the network has increasingly been moving into over the past couple of years.

Fowler will next be seen as one of the leads in Paramount’s Coming 2 America sequel set for release in December. He previously starred as Franco Wicks on CBS’ Superior Donuts alongside Judd Hirsch, Katey Sagal, David Koechner, Maz Jobrani, and Rell Battle, which aired for two seasons. He most recently starred opposite Zoey Deutch in Buffaloed which premiered at last year’s Tribeca Film Festival. His other credits include the critically-acclaimed film Sorry to Bother You and the HBO comedy series Crashing. He is repped by UTA, Management 360, and Morris Yorn.