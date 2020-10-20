Jeremy Kramer Officially Named President Of Paramount Players

Following the news Deadline broke that he was the front-runner for the role, 20th Century Studios executive Jeremy Kramer has officially been appointed president of Paramount Players. Kramer, who will report to his former Fox colleague and now Paramount Pictures Motion Picture Group President Emma Watts, begins his new position effective immediately.

Paramount confirmed the scoop Tuesday. In his new role, Kramer will oversee the films made under the Paramount Players label, which is committed to creating hit genre films from unique, contemporary voices and properties.

In addition to Kramer, Ashley Brucks, who previously served as EVP Production at Paramount Pictures, will be moving to Paramount Players where she will be Senior EVP Production.

“Jeremy has a proven track record of nurturing talent, both established and new, supporting their vision and helping them execute at the highest level — from Let’s Be Cops to Kingsman to Deadpool,” Watts said. “There’s isn’t a movie that he’s worked on that he hasn’t made better. The challenges of ensuring that Paramount Players grows and addresses the demands of our various audiences are formidable and we know that Jeremy is up to this task and we welcome him to our team.”

“The Players team is all the more strengthened by the addition of Ashley Brucks, whose taste, relationships and expertise have been a guiding force in many of Paramount Pictures’ recent hits. We look forward to what she will accomplish in this new opportunity.”

A 25-year veteran of the industry, Kramer has held roles as both an executive and producer, overseeing everything from low-budget indie films to big-budget blockbusters. Kramer began his career as an independent producer producing Noah Baumbach’s directorial debut Kicking and Screaming in 1995.

Kramer’s executive career started at MPCA and Orion. In 1998 he became a Los Angeles-based SVP Production at Miramax Films, and in 2004 joined DreamWorks, where he worked with Ben Stiller and Stuart Cornfeld’s Red Hour Films. Kramer then returned to producing as their partner at Red Hour. In 2010, Watts brought Kramer back into the studio world as an EVP Production at 20th Century Fox, (now Disney’s 20th Century Studios).

“My years working with Emma and Jim [Gianopulos, chairman and CEO of Paramount Pictures] at Fox were some of the most enjoyable and rewarding days I’ve had in the film business, and I am fortunate and excited to make movies with them again,” says Kramer. “We’re excited to build a slate of commercial movies that will empower new voices and experienced filmmakers to deliver the original movies that audiences crave.”

Brucks, most recently in her role with Paramount Pictures, developed and oversaw A Quiet Place and A Quiet Place Part II, both of which were directed by John Krasinski and star Emily Blunt. The first in the franchise was a global hit grossing over $340 million worldwide on a budget of under $20 million. She also oversaw the remake of Stephen King’s Pet Sematary, and Alex Aja’s sleeper hit Crawl, produced by Sam Raimi and Craig Flores. Additionally, Brucks was the studio executive who found, championed and oversaw the groundbreaking micro-budgeted Paranormal Activity franchise, whose six films have grossed nearly $900 million worldwide, with the latest installment slated for release in early 2022.

Currently, she is supervising for Paramount the latest chapter in the Scream series as well as The Lost City of D starring Sandra Bullock, to be directed by Adam and Aaron Nee. She also is overseeing the big-screen musical adaptation of the classic hit Mean Girls with Tina Fey writing the script, and Fey and Lorne Michaels producing.