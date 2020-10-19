Ayo Edebiri, Nico Hiraga, Others Round Out Cast Of Ace Entertainment’s ‘Hello, Goodbye And Everything In Between’

Ace Entertainment’s Hello, Goodbye and Everything in Between has rounded out its cast adding Ayo Edebiri, Nico Hiraga, Jennifer Robertson, Patrick Sabongui, Eva Day, Julia Benson, Dalias Blake, Sarah Grey and Djouliet Amara to the ensemble. They join Jordan Fisher and Talia Ryder, who are set to star.

To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You producer Matt Kaplan will produce through Ace Entertainment with Fisher exec producing. The two recently worked together on To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You.The film is currently in production in Vancouver.

Michael Lewen is directing the film. The book by Jennifer E. Smith was originally adapted by Ben York Jones with the current draft of the script having been written by Amy Reed.

The story follows Clare and Aidan, who after making a pact that they would break up before college, find themselves retracing the steps of their relationship on their last evening as a couple. The epic date leads them to familiar landmarks, unexpected places, and causes them to question whether high school love is meant to last.

The project is one of 10 features ACE has set for production within the next year.