Jennifer Lopez And Armie Hammer To Star in Lionsgate’s ‘Shotgun Wedding’

EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lopez and Armie Hammer are set to star in Lionsgate’s action-comedy Shotgun Wedding. Pitch Perfect Jason Moore will direct from a screenplay by Mark Hammer and Liz Meriwether.

Mandeville’s Todd Lieberman and David Hoberman, who produced Lionsgate’s hit film Wonder, will produce. They will be joined as producers by Nuyorican Productions’ Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina. Alex Young is overseeing the production and executive producing for Mandeville Films, and Courtney Baxter for Nuyorican Productions.

Ryan Reynolds is also executive producing along with George Dewey. James Myers and Scott O’Brien are overseeing the production for Lionsgate. Production is expected to begin early next year. The film will be presented at the upcoming AFM.

“Jennifer and Armie’s irresistible magnetism, separately and together, make them the perfect pairing for this action comedy,” said Erin Westerman, President of Production for Lionsgate’s Motion Picture Group. “They are both incredibly funny actors that can also deliver on the action, but what sets this movie apart is the way their infectious chemistry commands the screen. You can’t take your eyes off them.”

The film follows Darcy (Lopez) and Tom (Hammer), who gather their lovable but very opinionated families for the ultimate destination wedding just as the couple begin to get cold feet. And if that wasn’t enough of a threat to the celebration, suddenly everyone’s lives are in danger when the entire party is taken hostage.

Lopez can be seen next in highly-anticipated Universal rom-com Marry Me opposite Owen Wilson. She recently received rave reviews in the STX pic Hustlers. She is reppedd by CAA, the Medina Co and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof and Fishman.

Hammer is coming off the Netflix thriller Rebecca which also stars Lily James and bowed on Netflix earlier this month. He will also star in Death On the Nile opposite Kenneth Brannagh and Elisabeth Debicki. He is represented by WME, Sloane, Offer, Weber, Dern