Former Netflix Kids & Family Director Jenna Boyd Teams With The Cartel To Launch Field Day Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Jenna Boyd, Netflix’s former director of kids and family series, has launched her own production company and partnered with The Cartel, the production, finance and management outfit behind AMC’s Creepshow.

Boyd has established Field Day Entertainment and will work with The Cartel — where she will also serve as a manager — to develop a roster of talent, and create kids, family and animation content for broadcasters and streamers around the world. She will be based at The Cartel’s studio complex in Hollywood.

Boyd oversaw a slate of more than 30 original series at Netflix, including live-action shows Alexa & Katie and The Babysitters Club adaptation, as well as animated series such as the adaptation of New York Times bestseller Last Kids on Earth. She left the streamer last year amid a number of kids and family executive layoffs.

Prior to her time at Netflix, Boyd worked at Nickelodeon for 18 years, rising to senior vice president of animation at the ViacomCBS-owned network. Her credits included The Loud House and Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Commenting on her new venture, Boyd said: “Field Day Entertainment was born out of the desire to amplify the voices of emerging artists, writers and directors whose stories have the power to bring families together in front of one screen.”