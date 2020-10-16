Jencarlos Canela Joins Kevin Hart In Sony’s ‘Man From Toronto’

EXCLUSIVE: Actor-singer Jencarlos Canela is set to join the ensemble of the Sony Pictures’ action comedy Man From Toronto starring Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson. Kaley Cuoco and Melanie Liburd are also on board.

The film revolves around a case of mistaken identity after the world’s deadliest assassin, known as the “man from Toronto,” and a stranger, played by Hart, run into each other at an Airbnb. Chaos soon ensues as the assassin’s world comes crashing down on Hart.

Patrick Hughes, who directed Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson’s 2017 action-comedy “The Hitman’s Bodyguard,” is on board to helm. Robbie Fox and Chris Bremner wrote the script from a story he conceived with Jason Blumenthal. Blumenthal is producing along with his Escape Artists partners, Todd Black and Steve Tisch. Bill Bannerman is executive producing along with Aaron L. Gilbert and Jason Cloth on behalf of BRON Creative.

The film hits theaters on Sept. 17, 2021.

Canela most recently starred in Netflix’s The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia. His other credits include NBC’s comedy Telenovela, starring Eva Longoria, The Grand Hotel, also starring Longoria, and musical The Passion, which aired on FOX.

Canela is repped by CAA and DePaz Management.