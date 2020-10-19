Jeffrey Toobin Suspended By New Yorker Over Zoom Call Incident; Will Take Time Off From CNN

Jeffrey Toobin, staff writer for The New Yorker and chief legal analyst for CNN, was suspended by the publication after an incident in which he allegedly exposed himself during a staff Zoom call.

“Jeffrey Toobin has been suspended while we investigate the matter,” said a spokesperson for the New Yorker.

CNN also said that Toobin requested time off from his TV role. “Jeff Toobin has asked for some time off while he deals with a personal issue, which we have granted,” the network said in statement.

According to Vice, Toobin was on a Zoom call with staffers from the New Yorker and WNYC radio. He said in a statement to Vice‘s Motherboard column, “I made an embarrassingly stupid mistake, believing I was off-camera. I apologize to my wife, family, friends and co-workers. I believed I was not visible on Zoom. I thought no one on the Zoom call could see me. I thought I had muted the Zoom video.”

Toobin has been a regular figure on CNN as it covered the Senate confirmation hearings of Judge Amy Coney Barrett. He has been with the network since 2002.

He’s also the author of the most recent book True Crimes and Misdemeanors, the Investigation of Donald Trump.