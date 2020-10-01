After Playing James Comey In Showtime Mini, Jeff Daniels Sums Up President Donald Trump In Song: ‘The Devil In Disguise’

After playing ex-FBI chief James Comey opposite Brendan Gleeson’s Donald Trump in the two part The Comey Rule that brought huge ratings for Showtime, Jeff Daniels squared time to write “Trumpty Dumpty Blues,” a song he wrote and performs about the polarizing U.S. president.
If you thought the miniseries was critical of Trump, listen to this:
Daniels was moved to write the song in answer to the following Trump tweet:
@realDonaldTrump Something significant did happen to him, Mr. President. He’s in Showtime’s top multi platform debut ever. You can watch it On Demand. In the meantime, feel free to sing along to Trumpty Dumpty Blues @ https://t.co/irBf2PGeTK https://t.co/3rZXLpWAyW
— Jeff Daniels (@Jeff_Daniels) October 1, 2020
