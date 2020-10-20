Jeff Bridges Says He’s Been Diagnosed With Lymphoma, Prognosis “Good”

Jeff Bridges has been diagnosed with lymphoma. The Dude himself confirmed his illness on Twitter on Monday afternoon.

“As the Dude would say.. New S**T has come to light. I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good,” he shared. “I’m starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery.

Bridges, 70, wrote in a follow-up tweet that he’s received support from friends and family. The Big Lebowski star also urged his social media followers to vote in the upcoming election.

Lymphoma is a cancer of the lymphatic system. An estimated 8,480 people are diagnosed annually.

Bridges is currently is starring in the FX drama series The Old Man, which marks his return to the TV screen for the first time in 50 years. The show recently resumed production after being shut down by the coronavirus pandemic and is currently filming.

The actor, musician and photographer is a seven-time Oscar nominee who won the Best Actor Oscar in 2010 for Crazy Heart. A member of Hollywood’s Bridges clan with father Lloyd, mother Dorothy and brother Beau, he was the recipient of the Hollywood Foreign Press’ Cecil B. DeMille Award for lifetime achievement in 2019.

FX provided a comment regarding The Old Man star’s diagnosis:

“Our thoughts go out to Jeff and his family during this challenging time and they have our love and support. We wish him a safe and full recovery. And, as Jeff always says, ‘We are all in this together.’ Jeff, we are all in this together with you.”

FX on Hulu’s The Old Man was set to complete or begin production this fall. Bridges plays a retired CIA officer and also executive produces the series written by Jon Steinberg and Robert Levine.