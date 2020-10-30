Jeff Bridges has created a new website to communicate with fans in his own inimitable style, saying his recent cancer diagnosis has left him to “appreciate my mortality.”

Bridges shared earlier this month that he has been diagnosed with lymphoma and is undergoing treatment.

“This cancer thing is bringing on feelings of preciousness, & gratitude, & good old fashion love, & lots of it, big time,” the 70-year-old actor wrote Thursday on his website.

“I’m feeling so much of it comin’ my way, and man, I appreciate it. It’s contagious, all this love, like some kind of positive virus,” he added. “This cancer is making me appreciate my mortality, appreciate impermanence,” he said, adding that he realized that he has “s— to share” and “now’s the time.”

In a handwritten style, Bridges addressed issues he wants “to shine a light on.” “We need you.” “Don’t you love where we live?” “All in this together.” And, “Trees, man gotta take care of our trees they’re us.” The actor is “lookin’ to be in partnership” with his fans “in creating a beautiful life and world for all of us,” he wrote. The star of The Big Lebowski and True Grit, among more than 90 films, also shared a video of his band The Abiders performing a song, and touted his children’s book, Daddy Daughter Day. The charities No Kid Hungry and the Edible Schoolyard Project were also promoted on the site.

