Amazon’s Jeff Bezos And His Beverly Hills Mansion Targeted For Protest March On Worker Rights

A march on Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’s Beverly Hills mansion is planned today by activist groups, who hope to draw attention to the e-commerce giant’s business practices and working conditions.

The march is scheduled before Amazon’s annual Prime Day, in which the website offers discounts and special sales. This year, Prime Day is October 13-14.

The Congress of Essential Workers, a group led by current and former Amazon warehouse employees, is leading the effort. The group will be joined by organizations representing climate and labor issues, including Sunrise Movement and Extinction Rebellion.

“Employees are not going to be treated fairly and going to have mandatory overtime and have no breaks for the next two months into December,” said Jordan Flowers, a former Amazon worker from the company’s Staten Island warehouse. Flowers was fired by the company in what some claim was a targeted effort to squelch complaints about worker conditions.

Among the group’s demands are a new federal wealth tax to support urban communities, a $30 minimum wage and hazard pay for the duration of the pandemic. Amazon’s current minimum wage is $15 plus benefits. It is also calling for the right to unionize Amazon without retaliation.

There are no indications whether Bezos is at home in his Beverly Hills mansion.