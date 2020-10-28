Jason Diaz To Recur On ‘Charmed’; David DeSantos Joins ‘Roswell, New Mexico’

The third season of the CW’s Charmed has added actor Jason Diaz in a recurring role. The reboot of the fantasy drama, which originally ran from 1998-2006, is currently in production on Season 3 in Vancouver.

Diaz will play Antonio, described as “an overly confident but charming classmate of Maggie’s (Sarah Jeffery) who quickly becomes her nemesis.” The series also stars Melonie Diaz and Madeleine Mantock.

This continues Diaz’s relationship with the CW after he was recently seen on the seventh and final season of The 100 as a recurring guest star. Additionally, he can be seen recurring on the current season of The Good Witch. His other credits include Kim’s Convenience, The Crossword Mysteries and The Handmaid’s Tale.

Diaz is repped by David Dean Management and Talent House (Canada).

Actor David DeSantos is also making his way to the CW. He is set to recur on Roswell, New Mexico as Edgar, a character described as “an enigmatic leader who intersects with Roswell’s heroes on a clandestine mission to better understand the unknown. Though he comes from an army background, Edgar has a wistful outlook on the universe. He believes that sometimes the best approach to an established problem is a fresh and creative perspective. Edgar will seek out those who align with his cause — but as a keeper of secrets he’ll expect loyalty and discretion, no matter the cost.”

DeSantos also recurs on the CBS drama All Rise and TNT’s Animal Kingdom. His other credits include The Rookie, NCIS: New Orleans, The Good Doctor and SEAL Team. On the feature side, he can be seen in the indie Windows on the World alongside Luna Lauren Velez, Edwards James Olmos and Ryan Guzman.

DeSantos is repped by A3 Artists Agency and Thruline Entertainment.