Jasmine Mathews Joins Kevin Hart In Sony’s ‘Man From Toronto’

EXCLUSIVE: Jasmine Mathews is joining Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson in Sony’s action-comedy Man From Toronto.

Kaley Cuoco and Melanie Liburd are also on board.

The film revolves around a case of mistaken identity after the world’s deadliest assassin, known as the “man from Toronto,” and a stranger, played by Hart, run into each other at an Airbnb. Chaos soon ensues as the assassin’s world comes crashing down on Hart.

Patrick Hughes, who directed Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson’s 2017 action-comedy “The Hitman’s Bodyguard,” is on board to helm. Robbie Fox and Chris Bremner wrote the script from a story he conceived with Jason Blumenthal. Blumenthal is producing along with his Escape Artists partners, Todd Black and Steve Tisch. Bill Bannerman is executive producing along with Aaron L. Gilbert and Jason Cloth on behalf of BRON Creative.

The film hits theaters on Sept. 17, 2021.

Mathews will next appear in The Tomorrow War opposite Chris Pratt. She was previously a series regular on the Starz drama Sweetbitter based on the bestselling book by Stephanie Danler. She was also recently seen in a recurring role on ABC’s The Rookie. Mathews is repped by the Gersh Agency, Red-Letter Entertainment and Wolf Kasteler Public Relations.