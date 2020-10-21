Click to Skip Ad
Jared Leto Reprising Joker Role in Zack Snyder’s ‘Justice League’ Cut For HBO Max

Clay Enos/WB/Everett

Jared Leto doesn’t look to be done with his Joker role just yet as Deadline can confirm the Oscar winner is set to reprise the role in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, which is premiering on HBO Max in 2021.

Officially titled Zack Snyder’s Justice League, the directors cut is being overseen by HBO Max, which is financing the new round of shooting and the completion of the many unfinished scenes, and will air as a four-episode event series next year.

Shooting is currently underway with Ben Affleck, Ray Fisher, and Amber Heard along with Leto. At this time it is unknown how big of role will be in the film.

Leto’s return is a bit surprising as things did sour when the studio tapped Joaquin Phoenix for another Joker, which did not sit well with Leto. Both sides were able to smooth things over and allow for Leto’s return for this film.

