Jane Wiseman Exits As Netflix VP Original Series

EXCLUSIVE: Jane Wiseman is out as VP, Original Series at Netflix after almost seven years at the streamer where she was head of comedy. The departure comes amid management changes following the elevation to Bela Bajaria to VP Global TV.

“I’m grateful for all that Jane has contributed during her 6+ years at Netflix, from building a talented creative team to bringing our members such successful series as Grace and Frankie, Ozark, Dead to Me and our adult animation slate,” Bajaria said. “We wish her well for the future.”

Wiseman’s exit comes days after Channing Dungey, VP Original Content and head of drama, stepped down last Friday to pursue another opportunity, possibly the top programming job at Warner Bros. TV.

Veteran comedy executive Wiseman joined Netflix‘s original programming team in December 2013 as the first development executive from a network/studio background at the streamer.

Before going to Netflix, Wiseman spent the past two and a half years at 20th TV-based Chernin Entertainment as SVP Comedy. Before that, she was SVP Comedy Development for NBC and sister studio and Universal TV (then UMS). During her tenure, Wiseman, who joined NBC in 2005 as VP Comedy Development, developed such series as Parks And Recreation, Community and Up All Night while also spending time in the Alternative Department developing reality series.

Before NBC, Wiseman was director of comedy development at Fox, where she played a key role in the development of Arrested Development and The Simple Life.