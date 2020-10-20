Jamie Foxx To EP & Star In Vampire Hunter Movie ‘Day Shift’ For Netflix

Jamie Foxx is back at Netflix with Day Shift, a vampire hunter feature which is being directed by first-time feature director JJ Perry. John Wick franchise director Chad Stahelski and Jason Spitz are producing for 87Eleven Entertainment along with Shaun Redick (BlackKklansman) and Yvette Yates Redick (Malicious) for Impossible Dream Entertainment.

Foxx, who also serves as an executive producer, will star as a hard-working blue-collar dad who just wants to provide a good life for his quick-witted 8-year old daughter, but his mundane San Fernando Valley pool cleaning job is a front for his real source of income, hunting and killing vampires.

Tyler Tice penned the original script, which was discovered by the Impossible Dream team when Tice won the Slamdance Writing Competition Grand Prize. The current revisions are by Shay Hatten, the screenwriter behind John Wick: Chapter 3, and the upcoming John Wick: Chapter 4 as well as Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead for Netflix.

Foxx, Datari Turner, and Peter Baxter are executive producers.

Known as a second unit director and stunt coordinator, Perry’s credits include Fast & Furious 9, The Fate of the Furious, Bloodshot, and the John Wick films. Both Perry and Tice are repped by WME.

Foxx can currently be seen starring in the Netflix action-thriller Project Power and will co-star in and produce the upcoming film They Cloned Tyrone and Dad Stop Embarrassing Me series for the streamer. He also can be heard in Disney/ Pixar’s animated film Soul, debuting on Disney + on Dec 25, and is reprising his role as Electro in the next Spider-Man installment at Sony. Foxx is repped by CAA, LBI Entertainment, and Ziffren Brittenham.