James Randi Dies: ‘The Amazing Randi’ Performer And Paranormal Skeptic Was 92

Born Randall James Zwinge in 1928, he entered show business as a teenager, touring with a carnival and working nightclubs in his native Toronto, Canada. Initially billed as The Great Randall: Telepath, he parlayed that name into a mind-reading act and a knack for predicting the future.

Unlike many magicians and performers, Randi was not averse to letting fans know that he was a trickster, relying on subterfuge and slight of hand to pull off his tricks. As his career grew, adding escape artist to his bag of stunts, he grew increasingly worried about the people who refused to embrace the fact that it was all an act.

Thus, even as his career blossomed into national prominence and frequent television appearances on TV talk shows and the children’s show Wonderama, he also began a quest to prove to the masses that they were being deceived.