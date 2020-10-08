James Patterson Strikes First-Look Deal With eOne; Sets ‘The Noise’ Adaptation As First Project

EXCLUSIVE: Prolific author James Patterson has inked a first-look deal with Sharp Objects studio eOne and has set an adaptation of his upcoming novel The Noise as the first project through the deal.

He has signed the deal via his production company James Patterson Entertainment, which has previous credits on series including CBS drama Instinct and Zoo and Netflix’s recent Jeffrey Epstein mini-series.

The deal will include television and new media, including scripted and unscripted with eOne managing worldwide rights and serving as the studio on all projects under the partnership.

James Patterson Entertainment previously struck a first-look deal with CBS Television Studios back in 2014.

His upcoming book The Noise, a thriller surrounding a deadly scientific mystery, will be the first project development under the deal. The book, which is set to be released next year, is told through the eyes of two young sisters living in the Oregon wilderness and the brilliant doctor trying to save them, and the mystery deepens when a destructive force begins to threaten humanity as we know it. Sounds pretty apt for 2020.

Related Story Lesley Manville & Isabelle Huppert Pic 'Mrs Harris Goes To Paris' Underway In Budapest For EOne

Patterson is one of the world’s bestselling authors and has written around 150 books. He has created characters including Alex Cross and Michael Bennett and books include the Women’s Murder Club, Maximum Ride, Middle School, and I Funny. He partnered with President Bill Clinton to write The President Is Missing, which is at Showtime, and is writing another book, The President’s Daughter, with the former Commander in Chief.

Michael Lombardo, eOne’s President of Global Television said, “As one of the most iconic and prolific storytellers of our generation whose books offer something for just about everyone, James has captured the hearts and minds of audiences around the world. We are fortunate to partner with James and his entertainment partner Bill Robinson, to expand the Patterson body of work to produce even more memorable content.”

Patterson added, “I look forward to working with a truly independent studio. eOne has a proven appetite for the breadth of material JPE creates, and relationships with the kind of talent and broadcasters we want to work with. We are thrilled to partner with Michael Lombardo and his team as we accelerate our content production across all genres.”

Patterson is represented by CAA and Steve Burkow at Ziffren Brittenham.