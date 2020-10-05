James McAvoy & Claire Foy To Star In STXfilms’ ‘My Son’, English-Remake Of French Thriller

STXfilms has closed the rights for an English-language remake of the hit French thriller My Son, with James McAvoy and Claire Foy set to star. The film will be directed by Christian Carion, who also directed the French film. The pic is eyeing a November start in Scotland.

STX has locked distribution rights for North America, the UK, Italy, Benelux, Latin America, Spain, Australia and China.

In My Son, when a man’s (McAvoy) only son goes missing, he travels to the town where his ex-wife (Foy) lives in search of answers. To play a man whose life is clouded by mystery, McAvoy will not be given a script or dialogue, as was the case in the French film. The character will only be aware of basic aspects of his story, and will have to improvise and react to each moment as it unfolds. The rest of the cast and crew will be aware of the scenes. Carion directed his original film the same way with his lead improvising the role.

Pic will be produced by Carion, Laure Irrman for Une Hirondelle, Vincent Maraval and Brahim Chioua for Wild Bunch International; Rebecca O’Brien for Sixteen Films; and Marc Butan for Mad River Pictures.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Christian to create My Son for worldwide audiences,” said Adam Fogelson, chairman, STXfilms Motion Picture Group. “James will be doing the detective work of the film in real time, on camera, to create real tension for this thriller. We like to support bold and innovative storytelling like My Son, and Claire could not be a more spectacular or exciting choice for this film which is certain to thrill audiences.”

Mad River International represents the film’s foreign rights.