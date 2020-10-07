James Corden Reimagines Paul McCartney’s ‘Maybe I’m Amazed’ For Trump: “Maybe I’m Immune”

Paul McCartney’s 50-year-old hit “Maybe I’m Amazed” gets a whole new lease on contemporary life in James Corden’s parody version “Maybe I’m Immune,” performed on The Late Late Show last night.

Sung from the perspective of President Donald Trump, “Maybe I’m Immune” contains lyrics like “Maybe I’m immune to the way the polls are looking” and “Maybe I’m immune to all the lies that I have made/I shouldn’t have downplayed/Maybe I’m afraid of the way that I might lose this”.

Corden’s parody references Trump’s recent boasts that he might be immune to COVID-19 now that he has it, a theory not found in science or logic.

Never to be outdone, YouTube star Randy Rainbow recruited Broadway legend Patti LuPone for his latest song parody, “If Donald Got Fired,” sung to the tune of “If Mama Was Married” from Gypsy.

Sings LuPone:

If Donald got fired, would that be sublime? I’d put down my bottles and bongs/I’d be back on Broadway and belting Sondheim/instead of cheap internet parody songs

Check out the Corden video above, and Rainbow’s below.