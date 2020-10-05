James Cameron To Headline Wildscreen; Netflix Underway On ‘We Were Songs’; TCB Media Rights Founders Resurface; Channel 5 Orders ‘Intruder’ Drama — Global Briefs

James Cameron To Appear At Wildscreen

Avatar director James Cameron is to headline the Wildscreen Festival 2020. Cameron will appear at the natural history event in conversation with BBC Studios’ Natural History Unit producer Orla Doherty. They will discuss his National Geographic series OceanXplorers (which is made by BBC Studios) and Secrets of the Whales. Cameron said: “I feel very much at home in the natural history film-making community, so I’m pleased to be joining everyone at Wildscreen to share some of my personal experiences working in the field.” Wildscreen takes place October 19-23.

Netflix Underway On ‘We Were Songs’

Netflix has rolled cameras on original film We Were Songs (Fuimos canciones), the Spanish-language project based on the two-part book series by Elísabet Benavent. Goya-nominated Juana Macías is directing from a screenplay by Laura Sarmiento. Production will take place in Madrid and Lisbon with producers Zeta Studios. María Valverde and Alex González lead the cast, the story follows a 30-year-old woman whose life is turned upside down when the love and biggest mistake of her life makes a reappearance.

TCB Media Rights Founders Resurface

Former TCB Media Rights founders Paul Heaney and Dina Subhani have launched a new co-production and distribution venture named BossaNova. Heaney and Subhani left TCB Media Rights earlier this year after it exited the collapsed Kew Media Group and was acquired by Australian producer and distributor Beyond International. Heaney said: “We want BossaNova to be at the very centre as far as the ideas and shows we work with are concerned. Our intention is to be dynamic and agile with quick and clear decision making. Our ambition is to be a significant help to platforms that have specific content needs and producers that need all of the above plus endorsement, experience and co-development of ideas.”

Channel 5 Orders ‘Intruder’ Drama

Channel 5 has commissioned its first drama for 2021 in the shape of Intruder, a thriller from Clapperboard Studios, the sister company of Chalkboard TV, which made the broadcaster’s top-rating Cold Call. The four-part series follows affluent, high-flying married couple Rebecca and Sam, whose idyllic lives are shattered after two local teenagers break into their coastal home. Elaine Cassidy (No Offence) and Tom Meeten (The Ghoul) star in Intruder, which is executive produced by Clapperboard MD Mike Benson.