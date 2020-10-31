‘James Bond’ Family Remembers Sean Connery: “He Helped Create the Modern Blockbuster”

Click to Skip Ad
Sean Connery Dies: Beloved James Bond Actor Was 90

DR. NO, Sean Connery, 1962

Movie icon Sean Connery, who died today at the age of 90, is famous for his roles as tough Irish cop Jim Malone in The Untouchables, which earned him an Oscar, and Indy’s wisecracking father Henry Jones in Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade. But above all, Connery will always be remembered as the original James Bond who helped launch the most successful movie franchise in history, headed into its seventh decade.

Connery starred in seven James Bond films, Dr No (1962), From Russia With Love (1963), Goldfinger (1964), Thunderball (1965), You Only Live Twice (1967), Diamonds Are Forever (1971) and Never Say Never Again (1983). Following the news of his passing, the 007 movie franchise’s producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli mourned Connery’s death, joined by current James Bond, Daniel Craig, and the family of the late 007 star Roger Moore.

“He defined an era and a style,” Craig said of Connery. “The wit and charm he portrayed on screen could be measured in mega watts; he helped create the modern blockbuster. He will continue to influence actors and film-makers alike for years to come. My thoughts are with his family and loved ones. Wherever he is, I hope there is a golf course.”

The next James Bond movie headlined by Craig, No Time to Die, has been pushed to next year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

