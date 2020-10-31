‘James Bond’ Family Remembers Sean Connery: “He Helped Create the Modern Blockbuster”

Movie icon Sean Connery, who died today at the age of 90, is famous for his roles as tough Irish cop Jim Malone in The Untouchables, which earned him an Oscar, and Indy’s wisecracking father Henry Jones in Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade. But above all, Connery will always be remembered as the original James Bond who helped launch the most successful movie franchise in history, headed into its seventh decade.

Connery starred in seven James Bond films, Dr No (1962), From Russia With Love (1963), Goldfinger (1964), Thunderball (1965), You Only Live Twice (1967), Diamonds Are Forever (1971) and Never Say Never Again (1983). Following the news of his passing, the 007 movie franchise’s producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli mourned Connery’s death, joined by current James Bond, Daniel Craig, and the family of the late 007 star Roger Moore.

“He defined an era and a style,” Craig said of Connery. “The wit and charm he portrayed on screen could be measured in mega watts; he helped create the modern blockbuster. He will continue to influence actors and film-makers alike for years to come. My thoughts are with his family and loved ones. Wherever he is, I hope there is a golf course.”

The next James Bond movie headlined by Craig, No Time to Die, has been pushed to next year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli: “We are devastated by the news of the passing of Sir Sean Connery. He was and shall always be remembered as the original James Bond whose indelible entrance into cinema history began when he announced those unforgettable words — — James Bond (@007) October 31, 2020

“The name’s Bond… James Bond” — he revolutionised the world with his gritty and witty portrayal of the sexy and charismatic secret agent. He is undoubtedly largely responsible for the success of the film series and we shall be forever grateful to him.” — James Bond (@007) October 31, 2020

Statement from Daniel Craig “It is with such sadness that I heard of the passing of one of the true greats of cinema. pic.twitter.com/McUcKuykR4 — James Bond (@007) October 31, 2020

He will continue to influence actors and film-makers alike for years to come. My thoughts are with his family and loved ones. Wherever he is, I hope there is a golf course.” — James Bond (@007) October 31, 2020

How infinitely sad to hear the news Sir Sean Connery has passed away. He and Roger were friends for many decades and Roger always maintained Sean was the best ever James Bond. RIP — Sir Roger Moore (Legacy) (@sirrogermoore) October 31, 2020