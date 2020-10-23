‘The Good Fight’ Exec Producer Jacquelyn Reingold Signs With Verve

EXCLUSIVE The Good Fight executive producer Jacquelyn Reingold has signed with Verve for representation in all areas. The New York-based playwright, TV writer and producer recently developed the pilot Best of Both Worlds for Warner Bros TV, with John Wells attached to produce.

Reingold began her TV career writing on HBO’s In Treatment and NBC’s Law & Order: Criminal Intent. She currently is an Executive Producer on Robert and Michelle King’s The Good Fight, and prior to that was a Producer on Netflix’s Grace & Frankie. She also was a Co-Producer on NBC’s musical drama Smash.

As a playwright, Reingold credits include They Float Up, performed last year in Dublin, and, Off Broadway, I Know (Ensemble Studio Theatre’s One-act Marathon), Up and Down (Theatre for One), String Fever starring Cynthia Nixon and Evan Handler (Ensemble Studio Theatre) and her new full-length play Kiss Me Somewhere Else.

Reingold continues to be managed by Echo Lake Entertainment.