Jackie Chan Action Film ‘Vanguard’ Lands At Gravitas Ventures

Gravitas Ventures has closed the deal for the North American rights to Vanguard, an action feature starring Jackie Chan and directed by his frequent collaborator Stanley Tong. Marking the ninth collaboration between the two, the film is about a covert security company, Vanguard, that is the last hope of survival for an accountant after he is targeted by the world’s deadliest mercenary organization.

Yang Yang, Ai Lun, Mu Qimiya, Xu Ruohan and Zhu Zhengting also star in the film, which Gravitas is planning to give a wide theatrical release, including drive-ins and IMAX theaters, on November 20.

“My latest action movie Vanguard is coming out on Nov. 20 in the cinema. We filmed in 9 cities across 5 countries, London, Dubai, Zambia, India, and China. We’ve experienced so much during this production,” said Tong. “Each time I work with Jackie, we are always trying to impress our audience with the best picture and idea. Especially this time, we put a lot of innovation in it. I hope the North American audiences enjoy it. And, I’m so happy to be partnering with Gravitas for the release.”

Tony Piantedosi, Gravitas VP of Acquisitions, negotiated the deal with Shanghai Lix Entertainment.