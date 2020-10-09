Jack White Named As ‘SNL’ Musical Guest, Replacing Maskless Morgan Wallen

Jack White will perform as musical guest on this week’s Saturday Night Live, replacing country star Morgan Wallen, who was dropped from the show earlier this week after video surfaced of the singer partying maskless at a crowded house party.

SNL creator Lorne Michaels said this morning on NBC’s Today, that White, formerly of The White Stripes, would perform on tomorrow night’s show, along with possible surprise guests.

“It has to be somebody who is ready to go,” Michaels told Today‘s Willie Geist in announcing the last-minute fill-in.

White will be making his third solo appearance as musical guest and fourth overall. The White Stripes Greatest Hits collection will be released Dec. 4.

Wallen was dropped from the show – which will be hosted by comic Bill Burr – when a TikTok video of his maskless partying made the rounds on the internet. The video shows the singer taking shots in a crowded party just days before he was due for SNL rehearsals. The party-goers were not maintaining social distance or wearing their masks. The TikTok even shows Wallen kissing an unmasked woman.

Wallen was dropped from the show for failing to maintain safety protocols, but will be invited back, Michaels said in an excerpt from a lengthier interview to air on Sunday Today.