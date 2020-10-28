Investigation Discovery And Acast To Launch True Crime Podcasts ‘Red Flags’, ‘The Clown And The Candyman’ And ‘Unraveled’

EXCLUSIVE: Investigation Discovery (ID) and Acast are fueling the country’s thirst for true crime to your ears. The network is teaming up with the podcast platform to release a slate of original the weekly true crime talk show Red Flags, the television companion podcast The Clown and the Candyman as well as the anthology series Unraveled.

Through this partnership with Acast, Investigation Discovery offers all-new explorations into famous mysteries and unknown murders, showcasing ID’s industry-leading investigation teams, skillful reporting, and expert storytelling.

The weekly talk show Red Flags will launch next month and is designed to be a one-stop-shop for all the latest buzz in the true crime world. Crime writer Tori Telfer and armchair detective-turned-Tik Toker Karina Michelle share their unique perspectives, passion for investigation, and insightful analysis as they lead listeners through the latest crime headlines and shocking stories. Red flags warn us of danger but they also show us where to look for solutions, and our hosts move beyond the headlines to explore the systemic issues beneath the warning signs. The podcast will include 20 episodes with episode offering a deep dive into a notable case with the help of expert guests. Acast will distribute Red Flags. Episodes will drop every Thursday starting November 12 and will be available wherever podcasts are available.

ID will launch a narrative podcast The Clown and the Candyman to go along with the ID miniseries of the same name which debuts in January. Bringing one of America’s sordid secrets to light, the podcast reveals the network of pedophiles that connected two deranged serial killers, Dean Corll and John Wayne Gacy. The Clown and the Candyman will include gripping new evidence, personal interviews and explosive new details and insights. The podcast launches on December 15.

Unraveled will launch in early 2021 and will be hosted by investigative journalists Billy Jensen (Murder Squad) and Alexis Linkletter (The First Degree). With a series of episodes dedicated to one captivating true crime topic, Unraveled will kick off with a seven-episode arc surrounding the Long Island Serial Killer. Since 2010, this unsolved mystery has become one of the most infamous cold cases in U.S. history, and the podcast takes a deep dive into new evidence and uncovers new revelations, rocking everything true crime aficionados thought they knew. Additional cases covered in Unraveled will be released at a later date.

“At ID, we have staked our claim as the greatest storytellers in true crime television, and it’s due time that we give our viewers another platform to engage with our content,” said Henry Schleiff, Group President of Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, American Heroes Channel and Destination America. “We have the most robust pipeline of true crime and mystery programming in the business, and simply put, no one does it better than ID. We are excited to offer another outlet for our fans to explore cases beyond the screen, and we know our viewers will also turn into devout listeners as we transform our storytelling from eyes to ears.”

“Trailblazers like ID are central to the evolution of the true crime genre,” said Tim Ruggeri, Senior Content Manager at Acast. “We’re excited to work with them to bring their leadership, expertise, and compelling programming to fans through podcasting.”

Red Flags is produced by Audiation with Sandy Smallens as executive producer, with Marissa Lucy and Jessica Lowther as executive producers for ID. The Clown and the Candyman is produced by Cineflix with Jacqueline Bynum as executive producer, with Tim Baney as executive producer for ID. Unraveled is produced by Joke Productions with Joke Fincioen, Biagio Messina, and Jeff Kuntz as executive producers, with Thomas Cutler and Tim Baney as executive producers for ID.