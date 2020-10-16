Click to Skip Ad
International Film Oscar: ‘When Hitler Stole Pink Rabbit’ & ‘And Tomorrow The Entire World’ Among German Potentials

'When Hitler Stole Pink Rabbit'
'When Hitler Stole Pink Rabbit' Beta Cinema / Frédéric Batier

German Films has released a list of ten films that were submitted by German producers for consideration to become the country’s International Feature Oscar contender.

Among the front-runners for selection are likely to be Julia Von Heinz’s And Tomorrow The Entire World, Caroline Link’s When Hitler Stole Pink Rabbit, Burhan Qurbani’s Berlin Alexanderplatz and Christian Petzold’s Undine.

The ten films:

•    WHEN HITLER STOLE PINK RABBIT – Caroline Link (Sommerhaus Filmproduktion)
•    BERLIN ALEXANDERPLATZ – Burhan Qurbani (Sommerhaus Filmproduktion)
•    CRESCENDO #MAKEMUSICNOTWAR – Dror Zahavi (CCC-Filmkunst)
•    CURVEBALL – Johannes Naber (Bon Voyage Films)
•    A WET DOG – Damir Lukacevic (Carte Blanche International)
•    ENFANT TERRIBLE – Oskar Roehler (Bavaria Filmproduktion)
•    FRITZI – A REVOLUTIONARY TALE – Ralf Kukula, Matthias Brun (Balance Film)
•    I’VE NEVER BEEN TO NEW YORK – Philipp Stölzl (Ziegler Film/UFA Fiction)
•    UNDINE – Christian Petzold (Schramm Film Koerner + Weber)
•    AND TOMORROW THE ENTIRE WORLD – Julia von Heinz (Seven Elephant Pictures)

An independent jury will select the German contender, which will be announced on October 28. This year’s jury comprises:

•    German Producers Association: Christiane Sommer
•    German Producers Alliance / Cinema Section: Uli Putz
•    Association of German Film Exporters: Ida Martins
•    Association of German Film Distributors: Vincent de la Tour
•    Association of German Exhibitors: Marion Closmann
•    German Film Critics Association: Michael Meyns
•    German Directors Guild: Marie Noëlle Sehr
•    German Film Academy: Senta Berger, Andreas Richter

AMPAS will announced the five nominated films in the International Feature Film category on 5 February, 2021. The awards ceremony will be held on 25 April, 2021.

