‘Insidious 5’ Moving Forward With Patrick Wilson Making Feature Directorial Debut – BlumFest

At Blumhouse first inaugural BlumFest today, the fifth installment of the studio’s horror franchise Insidious was announced with the series actor Patrick Wilson making his feature directorial debut and star in the film alongside Ty Simpkins. The fifthquel will be distributed worldwide by Sony Pictures. Through four movies, the Insidious series has racked up $542.4M at the WW box office.

Scott Teems wrote the script based on a story by franchise co-creator Leigh Whannell.

The film will pick up with the Lamberts 10 years after the last installment, as Dalton (Simpkins) begins college.

“I’m honored and thrilled to be at the helm of the next Insidious installment, which will provide an amazing chance to unpack everything the Lamberts went through a decade ago, as well as deal with the consequences of their choices. Directing the movie is both professionally and personally a full circle moment for me, and I am extremely grateful to be entrusted in continuing to tell this frightening and haunting story. Into the further we go…,” said Wilson

Related Story Blumhouse Celebrating Halloween With BlumFest; Event To Feature Stars Of 'Halloween Kills', 'The Craft' & More

“One of the primary reasons the interest and appetite from fans has lasted for Insidious is because the people involved in the first film have stayed involved and kept it vital, interesting and good. I’m so grateful to our collaborators on the franchise,” said producer Jason Blum who is producuing for Blumhouse.

“We’re excited to have Patrick return as Josh and to make his directorial debut in a franchise he helped launch, and to drive the story Further into the next generation with Ty,” added Steven Bersch, President of Screen Gems.

Also producing are franchise creators James Wan and Leigh Whannell. Oren Peli will also produce. Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Steven Schneider will executive produce.

Wilson stars in another popular horror franchise, New Line’s Conjuring movies as paranormal investigator Ed Warren.

Wilson is represented by CAA, Anonymous Content and Gretchen Rush. Simpkins is represented by CAA and Jackoway, Austen, Tyerman, Wertheimer, Mandelbaum, Morris, Bernstein, Trattner & Klein.