Inside Out LGBT Film Festival: ‘No Hard Feelings’, ‘No Ordinary Man’ Among Juried Winners

The Inside Out LGBT Film Festival unveiled its juried winners today. The top accolades went to Faraz Shariat’s No Hard Feelings for Best First Feature and Aisling Chin-Yee and Chase Joynt’s No Ordinary Man for Best Canadian Feature. The winners were announced by Inside Out’s Executive Director Andria Wilson and the festival’s Director of Programming Andrew Murphy. The fest continues through October 11.

For the first time in the festival’s history, the awards were announced on opening weekend, allowing audiences the opportunity to view the films throughout the digital festival’s dates. Audience winners will be unveiled on October 12.

Read the full list of winners below.



CANADIAN JURIED AWARDS

The jurors for the 2020 Canadian jury were Toronto-based Cinematographer Ashley Iris Gill, Canadian Screen Award-Winning actress Natasha Negovanlis, and writer, musician and educator Scott Jones.

Emerging Canadian Artist

BODY SO FLUORESCENT – Director, David Di Giovanni

Best Canadian Short

SWIMMERS – Director, Chris Ross

Best Canadian Feature

NO ORDINARY MAN – Directors, Aisling Chin-Yee and Chase Joynt

INTERNATIONAL JURIED AWARD

The jurors for the 2020 International jury were 40 Year-Old-Version producer Inuka Bacote-Capiga, IndieWire Associate Editor Jude Dry and Variety Artisans editor Jazz Tangcay.

Best First Feature

NO HARD FEELINGS – Director Faraz Shariat