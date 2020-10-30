‘Inner City Symphony’ Writer Bobby Smith Jr Signs With The Cartel

EXCLUSIVE: Bobby Smith Jr and his production company, Bobby Smith Jr. Productions, have signed with management and production outfit The Cartel for representation in all areas.

Smith Jr recently sold Disney+ a pitch for Inner City Symphony, a live-action movie on the Inner City Youth Orchestra of Los Angeles and its founder, artistic director, and longtime conductor Charles Dickerson III.

He launched Bobby Smith Jr. Productions earlier this month, teaming with bestselling Black romance author Brenda Jackson to run the film and television company.

Smith Jr is also currently writing Burst, a sci-fi thriller that has secured finance from ACJ Films and Sobini Films. The script sees a military transport aircraft carrying seven soldiers caught in a massive gamma-ray burst which sends the plane and the soldiers careening simultaneously into the future and the past.

Literary manager Ryan Saul said: “Bobby transcends just being a writer and comes armed with a variety of projects that will be transformational both creatively and culturally moving forward.”

Smith Jr’s previous credits include Jason’s Lyric and Halle Berry’s Their Eyes Were Watching God.