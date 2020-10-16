UK Sci-Fi-Drama ‘Infinitum’ With Ian McKellen Gets UK & Aus/NZ Deal; ‘Candyman’ Star Tony Todd Joins Thriller ‘Dead Rose’ — Global Briefs

EXCLUSIVE: UK sci-fi-drama film Infinitum: Subject Unknown has been picked up by Blue Finch Films for distribution in the UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand. From producers Fizz and Ginger Films, the film is written by and stars Tori Butler-Hart (Two Down) with cameo roles for Lord Of The Rings star Ian McKellen and Conleth Hill (Game of Thrones). The film is co-written and directed by Matthew Butler-Hart and remarkably was made during lockdown with only husband and wife duo the Butler-Harts on set and all crew working remotely. The low-budget film charts the story of Jane, who is trapped in an unknown world with endless possibilities. She must discover a way to access them and alter her reality before she is destined to repeat the same test over and again ad infinitum. The team is now working on a U.S. TV pilot and a graphic novel based on the film’s premise.

EXCLUSIVE: Candyman and Final Destination franchise star Tony Todd is joining the cast of indie thriller The Dead Rose. The film will follow a man whose faith is put to the test when he is seduced into the corrupt world of a cult’s organized crime, extortion and violence following the death of his father. Shoot is due to start in the summer 2021 and will co-star producer-writer-director Jimmy Drain (The Initiation) as the protagonist. Todd will plays Fr. Dudley, a long time Catholic priest. Veteran U.S. actor Mel Novak (Game Of Death) will play ArchBishop Lucian. Pic is produced by ThunderKnight Entertainment, Joseph Kelbie Williamson, Gloria Tait and Darren Boylen. Script comes from Rob Bieber and Drain. Vernon Wells (Max Max 2: The Road Warrior), Richard Tyson (Black Hawk Down), Cooper Huckabee (Spike Lee’s Tales From The Hood 3), Erika Monet Butters, Eric Cartwright and Harley Wallen (Abstruse) round out the cast.