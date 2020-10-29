‘I’m Sorry’ Creator Andrea Savage Directing ‘Georgia Mertching Is Dead’ For Star Thrower Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: I’m Sorry series creator Andrea Savage is set to direct the feature adaptation of Catya McMullen’s Off Broadway play Georgia Mertching Is Dead.

The play, which was awarded the 2019-2020 Gassner Award by the Outer Critics Circle for best new play by a new playwright, follows three 30-year old friends –Gretchen, Emma and Whitney. They’ve been friends since they were teenagers, and they’ve been sober since they were teenagers. As they set off on a road trip south to celebrate and mourn a figure from their past, they explore what it’s like to stay friends as adults after growing up weird and possibly broken. McMullen is adapting the feature script. McMullen is currently developing with NBCInternational and recently developed with Hulu.

Allan Mandelbaum and Mary Solomon are overseeing Georgia Mertching Is Dead for Star Thrower.

Star Thrower is currently in production on Reinaldo Marcus Green’s King Richard starring Will Smith for Warner Brothers.

Savage is a series regular voice on The Fabulous Furry Freak Brothers. She is coming off of two seasons of the TruTV critically acclaimed scripted comedy I’m Sorry which she created, wrote, produced and acted in. The well-received series had been renewed for a ten-episode third season to air this year however TruTV opted to not go ahead with the new season due to COVID-19 and belt-tightening by TruTV parent WarnerMedia, which has been going through major restructuring and cost-cutting.

Savage starred on HBO’s multi-Emmy-winning comedy series Veep as Laura Montez. Her series credits include The Hotwives of Orlando, Funny or Die Presents…, on which she also served as EP. She also produced and starred on Comedy Central’s Dog Bites Man with Matt Walsh, Zach Galifianakis and A.D. Miles. Her feature credits include The House, Sleeping With Other People, Dinner for Schmucks and Step Brothers.

McMullen is repped by ICM, Kaplan Perrone and Peter Sample at Jackoway Austen Tyerman. Savage is repped by CAA.