iHeart Media Podcast & Anthem Team For LGBTQ Scripted Comedy Podcast Series

EXCLUSIVE: Rising comedians Alysia Brown, Sarah Aument and Sophie Dinicol have created an LGBTQ scripted comedy podcast series for iHeart Media Podcast and Canadian audio firm Anthem.

Tampon Rock is a Flight of the Conchords-style musical comedy that centers around characters from the LGBTQ community.

Tampon Rock follows the complicated dating world of the two lead lesbian characters – Deja and Chloe – as they navigate the Oakland love and music scene. These women are in a band called The G.O.A.L (The Greatest Of All Lesbians) and this podcast story will track the rise of their band and feature original music that’ll score the show throughout. Deja is a black, mild mannered, queer woman, who is brand-new to the Oakland dating scene. Deja’s roommate, best friend and bandmate Chloe, is a white, energetic, bit obsessive and strong-willed lesbian, who is as un-shy with her sexuality as Deja is gun-shy.

The series, produced by Anthem Original and iHeart Media, will launch on December 3.

Brown was named best up and coming comedian of the week by New York Magazine’s Vulture, Aument is one half of electro-pop duo Tomboy and Dinicol is senior music supervisor at Anthem’s Jingle Punks.

“We felt like we weren’t seeing enough of ourselves being portrayed in the media so we created what we wanted to see, or in this case hear. We just got tired of seeing the same white and straight narrative being explored in the media. We are literally drowning in those stories. So, we decided to create something that’s finally catered to us,” said Brown, Dinicol and Aument.

“The team have written and created something truly unique and groundbreaking in the world of audio. Music, comedy, life and love – the world is rendered in detail, feels so true and is of course hilarious too. I think few people are creating and writing scripted audio at this level and that’s part of our charge here at Anthem Entertainment,” added Anthem’s Brian Wahlund, who is an Executive Producer on Tampon Rock.

“We’re so excited to partner on this podcast and elevate the voices of these incredible women. Alysia, Sarah, and Sophie are truly unique comedic talents and storytellers. Tampon Rock highlights the reality and absurdity of modern dating life in a delightfully funny way. We’re really looking forward to seeing this show out in the world,” said Noel Brown, Executive Producer at iHeartPodcast Network.