Iconic Editorial Launches, Giving A-List Film Editors Access To Commercial And Branded Projects

EXCLUSIVE: Iconic Talent Agency, which specializes in repping craft talent in film and TV, has taken the wraps off Iconic Editorial, a new subsidiary that will provide the company’s roster of editors access to commercial and branded entertainment projects.

The idea came from ITA founder and ex-WME partner Devin Mann amid the current coronvirus pandemic, which saw commercial opportunities grow via remote workflows, and his clients — including Oscar winner Tom Cross (La La Land, Whiplash), Oscar nominee Joe Walker (Blade Runner 2049, 12 Years a Slave) and Jinmo Yang (Parasite) — eager for work in the space within their own confines.

“Our Iconic Editorial editors are a huge asset to advertising agencies because our editors are trained in narrative and have decades of experience producing genre-bending projects that accentuate exceptional storytelling,” said Heinrich Meyer, who will serve as Iconic Editorial’s managing director. “By bringing in these world-class artists, ad agencies and commercial directors will enhance the motive of each project.”

In addition to Cross (who just finished cutting No Time to Die), Walker (in edit on Dune) and Yang, Iconic’s roster features Tyler Nelson (The Batman), Jake Roberts (Devs), Colby Parker Jr (Ant-Man), John Gilbert (Hacksaw Ridge), Laura Jennings (Maleficent: Mistress of Evil) and Matthew Newman (Without Remorse).

“What is amazing about Iconic Editorial editors is that they have been collaborating with great voices of modern cinema such as Denis Villeneuve, Damien Chazelle and Steve McQueen,” said Mann, who founded ITA in 2018. “Now, they are lending their voices and sharing their perspectives with brands and agencies – it is exciting and unprecedented.”

Iconic Editorial is repped by Ezra Burke and Shane Harris of Content Chemics.