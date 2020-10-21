ICM Signs Non-Scripted Producer Jupiter Entertainment

Snapped producer Jupiter Entertainment has signed with ICM Partners.

The agency has signed the company, which has offices in New York and Knoxville for global representation. It was most recently repped by CAA.

The company has produced 75 series and specials since its launch and has produced 19 series, specials, and pilots for ten networks and platforms.

Series include ID’s Homicide Hunter, Oxygen’s Killer Couples and Animal Planet’s Wild West Alaska. It recently made docuseries 4th and Forever for CuriosityStream and struck a production partnership with All Def to adapt its digital titles for television.

Former Roc Nation exec Patrick Reardon (above) took over as President of the Sky-owned company last year, from former UTA agent Allison Wallach, who left at the end of the year, and subsequently joined Fox Alternative Entertainment.

Reardon said that the company was looking to move into new genres and as such, he said “it’s imperative to have a partner that has a roster of incredible talent, showrunners and directors. ICM has a global reputation for access to top shelf IP and their packaging skills are second to none”.