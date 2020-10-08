ICM Partners Signs Teresa Palmer

EXCLUSIVE: Teresa Palmer has signed with ICM Partners for representation in all areas. The Australian actress is currently starring in the third and final season of critically acclaimed AMC series A Discovery of Witches opposite Matthew Goode.

Other notable credits include Terrence Malick’s feature Knight of Cups opposite Christian Bale and Cate Blanchett, Mel Gibson’s Hacksaw Ridge opposite Andrew Garfield, John Hillcoat’s Triple 9 opposite Chiwetel Ejiofor, Casey Affleck, Woody Harrelson and Anthony Mackie and Fabrice du Welz’s Message From The King opposite Chadwick Boseman.

Palmer’s brilliant performance in Cate Shortland’s 2017 independent feature Berlin Syndrome garnered her AACTA and AFCA nominations for Best Actress in a Leading Role, and she was nominated again last year for her starring role in Ride Like A Girl, the story of the first female jockey to win the Melbourne Cup, Michelle Payne.

She is managed by Management 360 and Shanahan Management in Australia, with legal representation by Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.