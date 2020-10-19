ICM Partners Names APA’s Julia Johnson General Counsel & Head Of Business & Legal Affairs

ICM Partners has tapped Julia Johnson as its new General Counsel and EVP, Head of Business and Legal Affairs. Johnson, who moves to ICM Partners from APA, replaces longtime ICM Partners General Counsel Rick Levy, who announced earlier this year he would be leaving the agency at the end of 2020. Johnson is expected to start at ICM in November.

During her tenure at APA, where she served in the same role, Johnson was responsible for setting all legal policies and procedures covering all legal matters and helped launch APA Elevate; APA’s Diversity & Inclusion Task Force; APA’s Anonymous HR Hotline; and APA’s Leadership Program. Prior to APA, she served in senior business and legal executive roles at major studios and networks, including ABC Studios, Fox21 and Universal Television, where she was head of business and legal affairs as well as at Lifetime Television networks and BBC Worldwide Productions overseeing all deal making inside and outside the US.

“We did a long and thorough search to fill this vitally important position within our agency and Julia’s experience, credentials, winning reputation and personality make her a perfect fit for ICM Partners,” said ICM Partners’ Co-Presidents Sloan Harris and Kevin Crotty in a joint statement. “We could not be happier or prouder to have her join our senior executive team.”