Former ICM Agent Andrea Nelson Meigs Named Partner At UTA

Talent and lit Andrea Nelson Meigs is joining UTA as a Partner following her 14-year run at ICM Partners.

Nelson Meigs, who was a Los Angeles-based lawyer before beginning her career in entertainment, has over the years worked with a number of influential filmmakers and storytellers, helping to build her clients’ careers across various business verticals such as television, film, theater, branding, and publishing. Past clients include Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Idris Elba, Halle Berry, Christina Applegate, Ellen Burstyn, Quvenzhane Wallis, Aunjanue Ellis, Matthew A. Cherry, Jill Scott, and Nathalie Emmanuel.

She got her start at CAA, climbing her way up from the mailroom to become a Motion Picture Talent Agent.

.“Andrea is known for her keen eye for developing and amplifying extraordinary voices,” said UTA Co-President David Kramer. “In addition to her outstanding work on behalf of today’s most respected artists, she is a true leader who has made lasting contributions to the industry at large. We know that she will bring a vital perspective to the agency, and we are thrilled to welcome her to UTA.”

“We are seeing that diverse creative voices are being elevated like never before and are demanding diverse representation. UTA has heard the call and is making major efforts to address these long-overdue needs,” Nelson Meigs added. “I am proud to join the leadership as a Partner at a company that is entrepreneurial, client-focused and values innovative opportunities.”