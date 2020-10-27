Ice-T-Hosted Virtual Legal Show ‘The Mediator’ To Get Limited Run On Fox TV Stations

The Mediator with Ice-T, a weekday, half-hour legal series hosted by the veteran rapper and actor, will get a limited four-week run on Fox-owned stations, including stations in New York and Los Angeles, premiering in March 2021.

In the program, Ice-T will virtually seek resolutions between two feuding civilian parties. Each side will plead their argument, providing the evidence, facts and details of the case to Ice-T, who will then call upon various well-known and knowledgeable experts to share their perspective and advice. As an unbiased and respected third party, Ice-T will offer his best recommendation for how the complainants should proceed. If they accept his suggestion, the case will be settled. If they choose not to accept, the case will move to court. The program will provide viewers with updates on the results of various cases that move forward to court. Participants will apply for the mediation via The Mediator app.

“Two things I really like are high profile projects coming to local stations and short pitch meetings. Truthfully, they had me at ‘Ice-T wants to…’,” said Frank Cicha, EVP of Programming, FTS.

“Finding a resolution between two hostile sides means finding someone levelheaded that not only has respect but can also analyze complex issues in different ways,” said Ice-T. “I think my opinions are rooted in facts and fairness so I know I can help these people.”

The program will be Executive Produced by showrunner Stuart Krasnow, along with Andre Jetmir, Ice-T, and Jorge Hinojosa via production companies Jetmir Media and Final Level Entertainment.

“Ice-T has the credibility of an OG, the wisdom of Yoda, and the sense of humor of a standup comic. Never has a voice like his been needed more in the marketplace,” Krasnow added.

“Ice-T, Stuart and Frank Cicha all opened discussions about The Mediator by first insisting the show truly help people in these uncertain times. This is the dream-team of conflict resolution shows,” said Jetmir.

Ice-T stars as Detective Odafin Tutuola on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.