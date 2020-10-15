Ice Cube Explains Why He Worked With Donald Trump’s Team, But Draws Pushback In Heat Of 2020 Presidential Race

When a senior adviser to Donald Trump’s presidential campaign thanked Ice Cube for working with the White House on a plan for Black America, it immediately triggered questions of who he was supporting in 2020.

Ice Cube explained shortly afterward on Twitter that he was contacted by both parties about his Contract with Black America, which includes an array of policy proposals, including judicial reform, lending reform and FCC licensing.

“Both parties contacted me,” he wrote. “Dems said we’ll address the CWBA after the election. Trump campaign made some adjustments to their plan after talking to us about the CWBA.”

Responding to criticism that he was now “working for the darkside,” Ice Cube wrote, “Every side is the Darkside for us here in America. They’re all the same until something changes for us. They all lie and they all cheat but we can’t afford not to negotiate with whoever is in power or our condition in this country will never change. Our justice is bipartisan.”

Every side is the Darkside for us here in America. They’re all the same until something changes for us. They all lie and they all cheat but we can’t afford not to negotiate with whoever is in power or our condition in this country will never change. Our justice is bipartisan. https://t.co/xFIXXpOs8B — Ice Cube (@icecube) October 14, 2020

The swift reaction to Ice Cube’s work with Trump’s team came after Katrina Pierson, a senior adviser to the Trump campaign, thanked Ice Cube on Twitter. “Shoutout to @icecube for his willingness to step up and work with @realDonaldTrump Administration to help develop the #PlatinumPlan Leaders gonna lead, haters gonna hate. Thank you for leading!” Among other things, the Platinum Plan calls for increasing access to capital.

Shoutout to @icecube for his willingness to step up and work with @realDonaldTrump Administration to help develop the #PlatinumPlan ICYMI: https://t.co/V0qOAp0lwR Leaders gonna lead, haters gonna hate. Thank you for leading! ✊🏾 — Katrina Pierson (@KatrinaPierson) October 13, 2020