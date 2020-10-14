‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’: Amazon Orders YA Horror Series Based On Movie

Amazon Studios has given a series greenlight to YA horror series I Know What You Did Last Summer, a modern take on the hit 1997 slasher film. The project hails from Sony Pictures Television and studio-based Original Film.

Written by Sara Goodman (Preacher) based on the 1973 novel by Lois Duncan, the I Know What You Did Last Summer series has the same premise as the movie adaptation – in a town full of secrets, a group of teenagers are stalked by a mysterious killer a year after a fatal accident on their graduation night.

“The best horror franchises always have another scare coming, and this I Know What You Did Last Summer series from Sara Goodman is a perfectly twisted update to the iconic slasher movie,” said Albert Cheng, COO and CO-Head of Television, Amazon Studios. “Any way you slice it, our global Prime Video customers will love this modern take on the fan favorite film.”

I Know What You Did Last Summer, produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures TV, had been in development for a couple of years. Original Film’s Neal H. Moritz, who produced the 1997 movie for Columbia Pictures, has been the main driver behind the project, which went through multiple incarnations. Last year, James Wan and his Atomic Monster boarded the series.

Goodman executive produces alongside Shay Hatten, who was previously attached as a writer, Original Film’s Moritz and Pavun Shetty and Atomic Monster’s Wan, Rob Hackett and Michael Clear. Erik Feig, who produced the 1997 feature with Moritz, also is an executive producer.

“We are thrilled to have I Know What You Did Last Summer with our incredible partners at Amazon Studios,” said Jason Clodfelter, Co-President, Sony Pictures TV Studios. “Neal Moritz and Original Film’s development consistently fires on all cylinders and that is proven once again with Sara Goodman’s contemporary and pulsating character weaving suspense thriller.”

At Amazon, Original Film and Sony Pictures TV, where the company is under an overall deal, also have the hugely popular series The Boys. Additionally, Original Film is behind the Sony TV drama series for CBS S.W.A.T.

I Know What You Did Last Summer extends Goodman’s relationship with Original Film and Sony TV after most recently serving as executive producer on their AMC series Preacher.

The 1997 movie was written by Kevin Williamson and directed by Jim Gillespie. It starred Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, and Freddie Prinze Jr..