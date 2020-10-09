‘I Hate Suzie’: HBO Max Picks Up Comedy Drama From ‘Succession’ Writer Lucy Prebble

HBO Max has taken the U.S. rights to I Hate Suzie, the Sky comedy drama co-created by Succession writer Lucy Prebble and produced by His Dark Materials outfit Bad Wolf.

Starring and co-created by former Doctor Who actress Billie Piper, the eight-part series follows a famous woman whose life is upended when her phone is hacked and graphic pictures are published of her extra-marital affair.

Each episode follows her through the stages of shock, denial, fear, shame, bargaining, guilt, anger and acceptance as Suzie and her best friend and manager Naomi try to hold her life, career, and marriage together.

I Hate Suzie is sold internationally by NBCUniversal Global Distribution on behalf of Sky Studios. Prebble and Piper said HBO Max is the “perfect home” for “our loving, twisted, vivid slap of a show.”

Julie Gardner, executive producer of I Hate Suzie and founder of Bad Wolf, added: “I Hate Suzie is a televisual tour de force that immediately struck a chord with audiences in the UK. All at Bad Wolf are now thrilled Suzie will soon be unleashed in the US.”