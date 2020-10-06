Hulu Lands WeWork Doc From ‘The Innocent Man’ Producer Campfire, Forbes Entertainment & Olive Hill

EXCLUSIVE: The WeWork documentary from Ross Dinerstein’s Campfire, Forbes Entertainment and Olive Hill Media has landed at Hulu.

The feature-length film, directed by Jed Rothstein, becomes the latest doc project for the streamer, which is building up its library of original non-fiction titles including Fyre Fraud and Hillary.

Production on the untitled documentary, which started remotely in April, is close to being complete and it is set to air in 2021. It is being directed by Rothstein, who directed The China Hustle and Killing in the Name.

The doc will follow the rise and fall of the shared workspace company under its hard partying founder. It will look at how over the last ten years founder Adam Neumann was able to raise more than $12B from the likes of JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon and SoftBank’s Masayoshi Son and command a $47B valuation. However, while the company was looking for a $100B IPO, the wheels soon came off and Neumann was forced out of the company.

Campfire, the Wheelhouse Entertainment-backed producer of series such as FX’s The Most Dangerous Animal Of All and Netflix’s The Innocent Man, is producing in association with Forbes Entertainment and Olive Hill Media, which is financing the film.

Dinerstein will produce the film, with Campfire’s Rebecca Evans and Ross Girard serving as executive producers. Travis Collins, Kyle Kramer and Randall Lane are executive producing for Forbes Entertainment, and Tim Lee and Michael Cho will executive produce for Olive Hill Media, which is financing the feature. CAA Media Finance and WME represent the film jointly. Rothstein is represented by UTA.

The film, which marks Forbes Entertainment’s first foray into feature film, is based on its reporting of WeWork’s descent from revered unicorn company and Wall Street darling to one of the most controversial tech startups in existence.

“It’s been fascinating to follow Forbes’ coverage of WeWork’s dazzling start as the poster startup of the Unicorn Era to its dizzying descent to one of the most controversial tech startups in history,” said Belisa Balaban, VP Documentaries, Hulu. “By bringing this captivating story and expert reporting to life, Hulu continues to elevate powerful and relevant stories about the human experience and expand its slate of original documentaries including award-winning Fyre Fraud, Minding The Gap, Ask Dr. Ruth and Hillary.”

“Jed and the team are crafting a compelling film that offers deep access and perspective on one of the more bombastic startups in recent memory. We’re delighted to be releasing this project with Hulu and to join their impressive roster of original documentaries,” added Campfire CEO Ross Dinerstein.

“I came to this story thinking it was all about finance. But I learned it was really about community – those that build it and those that betray it. Being able to dive into this story with Campfire, Olive Hill, Forbes and Hulu has allowed us to explore all of its dimensions,” said Jed Rothstein.