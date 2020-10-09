Hugh Jackman ‘The Music Man’ Resets Broadway Opening Date As Shutdown Extended

EXCLUSIVE: With Broadway dark at least until next summer, The Music Man starring Hugh Jackman has set a new opening night for 2022.

The highly anticipated musical revival, costarring Sutton Foster, now will begin previews at Broadway’s Winter Garden Theatre on Monday, December 20, 2021, with Opening Night scheduled for Thursday, February 10, 2022.

The new dates fall eight months past the most recent targets of Spring 2021. The announcement marks the first confirmed rescheduling following today’s decision by the Broadway League to extend Broadway’s coronavirus pandemic shutdown from the previous January 2021 to May 30 2021.

The Music Man announcement was made by producers Scott Rudin, Barry Diller and David Geffen. The production, directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, with choreography by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle, will also star Tony winners Jayne Houdyshell as Mrs. Shinn, Jefferson Mays as Mayor Shinn, Marie Mullen as Mrs. Paroo, and Shuler Hensley as Marcellus Washburn.

Jackman, of course, will play Professor Harold Hill in the Meredith Willson musical, with Sutton as Marian Paroo. The production reunites the creative team of the record-breaking revival of Hello, Dolly! starring Bette Midler, including Rudin, Zaks, Carlyle, Santo Loquasto (Scenic & Costume Design), Scott Lehrer (Sound Design) and David Chase (Dance Arrangements).

Current ticketholders are asked to go to their point of purchase for additional information and for help with exchanges.

The Music Man was one of a batch of productions that had (previously) targeted Spring 2021 openings, including the Tony Kushner-Jeanine Tesori musical Caroline, or Change, Michael Jackson musical MJ, Flying Over Sunset, American Buffalo and The Minutes. Birthday Candles, with Debra Messing, has set a Fall 2021 opening, and the producers of American Buffalo and The Minutes have indicated that reopening will almost certainly depend on the development of a COVID-19 vaccine.