How To Watch Dueling Donald Trump-Joe Biden Town Halls Tonight

President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden will face off (sort of) tonight in dueling town halls live in primetime, simultaneously on broadcast networks NBC and ABC, respectively.

Both events were scheduled on the night of the town hall-style second presidential debate, which was canceled after Trump would not agree to a virtual event following his COVID-19 diagnosis.

The Trump event will air at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and is scheduled for an hour. Moderated by Today host Savannah Guthrie, the special will be held outdoors at the Pérez Art Museum in Miami, with about 60 Florida voters in attendance to ask the president questions. It will air on NBC broadcast affiliates and simulcast on cable channels CNBC and MSNBC. It also will be streamed on the online service NBC News Now and available on-demand afterward on Peacock, the NBCUniversal streaming service. The town hall also will be available in Spanish on Telemundo digital sites.

Bide, who held a town hall on NBC last week, will appear at an ABC News forum held at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia and moderated by ABC’s chief news anchor, George Stephanopoulos, with about 21 voters from across Pennsylvania in the audience to ask the former vice president questions. It too begins at 8 p.m. ET and is expected to last 90 minutes. It will be followed by a 30-minute wrap-up show from 9:30-10 p.m., featuring analysis from ABC political reporters and pundits.

Biden’s town hall will air on ABC television stations throughout the U.S. It also will be streamed on ABC News Live, an online service that can be watched on Hulu, YouTube TV, Sling TV and other streaming platforms, as well as the ABC News website.

Both ABC and NBC said their town halls are being held under COVID-19 health guidelines, with safety recommendations from medical experts.

