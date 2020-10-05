‘House Of the Dragon’: Paddy Considine To Star As King Viserys Targaryen In HBO’s ‘Game Of Thrones’ Prequel

Paddy Considine, co-star of the 2020 HBO series The Outsider and The Third Day, will lead the cast of House of the Dragon, the network’s straight-to-series Game of Thrones prequel from George R.R. Martin, Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik.

Based on Martin’s Fire & Blood, the series, which is set 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones, tells the story of House Targaryen.

In the 10-episode first season, Considine will play King Viserys Targaryen, chosen by the lords of Westeros to succeed the Old King, Jaehaerys Targaryen, at the Great Council at Harrenhal. A warm, kind and decent man, Viserys only wishes to carry forward his grandfather’s legacy. But good men do not necessarily make for great kings.

House of the Dragon was co-created by Martin and Condal. The pilot script that landed the series order was written by Condal. He serves as co-showrunner alongside GoT veteran Miguel Sapochnik, who will direct the pilot and additional episodes.

Martin, Condal and Sapochnik executive produce alongside Vince Gerardis and Sara Lee Hess who has joined Condal as a writer on the series.

Considine co-starred on the first season of HBO’s drama series The Outsider and is currently seen in the HBO/Sky Atlantic limited miniseries The Third Day. His credits also include Journeyman, Peaky Blinders, Hot Fuzz, Dead Man’s Shoes, In America and The Ferryman. Considine is repped by Nick Forgacs at Independent Talent Group, and Michael Cooper at Range Media Partners.

