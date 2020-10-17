‘Home Improvement’ Actor Zachery Ty Bryan Arrested For Allegedly Assaulting Girlfriend

Actor Zachery Ty Bryan has been arrested. Bryan, known for playing Brad Taylor in the Tim Allen-led sitcom Home Improvement, was arrested on Friday in Eugene, Oregon for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend.

AP reports that Eugene Police officers arrived at a North Eugene apartment Friday following report of a physical dispute, where they found the 39-year old actor and his girlfriend.

Bryan has been charged for three offenses, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office shares. In addition to strangulation, the actor has been charged for fourth-degree assault and interfering with making a police report.

Bryan’s legal reps did not immediately reply to a request for comment.