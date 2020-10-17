Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Disneyland Employees, Allies Rally Outside The Theme Park For Reopening

Got A Tip? Tip Us

‘Home Improvement’ Actor Zachery Ty Bryan Arrested For Allegedly Assaulting Girlfriend

Zachery Ty Bryan
Mega Agency

Actor Zachery Ty Bryan has been arrested. Bryan, known for playing Brad Taylor in the Tim Allen-led sitcom Home Improvement, was arrested on Friday in Eugene, Oregon for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend.

AP reports that Eugene Police officers arrived at a North Eugene apartment Friday following report of a physical dispute, where they found the 39-year old actor and his girlfriend.

Bryan has been charged for three offenses, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office shares. In addition to strangulation, the actor has been charged for fourth-degree assault and interfering with making a police report.

Bryan’s legal reps did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad