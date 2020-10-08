Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Los Angeles County Coronavirus Update: L.A. Sees New Spike in COVID Infections; Biggest Daily Number Since August

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Hollywood Reacts To Kamala Harris-Mike Pence Vice Presidential Debate

Kamala Harris and Mike Pence

The vice presidential debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris has been far more civil than the previous debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

But the online reactions have been a little more raucous, as Hollywood took off the gloves and poked at each side of the debate. Some of the reactions:

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad