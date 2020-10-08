Hollywood Reacts To Kamala Harris-Mike Pence Vice Presidential Debate

Kamala Harris and Mike Pence The vice presidential debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris has been far more civil than the previous debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. But the online reactions have been a little more raucous, as Hollywood took off the gloves and poked at each side of the debate. Some of the reactions: Pence is lying about who Biden will raise taxes on. Hint: It’s not working families. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 8, 2020 OK she needs her time back and someone just cut his mic. — Anna Paquin (@AnnaPaquin) October 8, 2020 .@SusanPage needs to start enforcing time rules on @VP #VPDebate #VPDebate2020 — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) October 8, 2020 Still need to be able to mute mics. 🎙 #VPDebate — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) October 8, 2020 More than 400,000 small businesses have closed for good⁰ and Trump-Pence administration actions have combined to shutter factories eliminating hundreds of thousands of manufacturing jobs. #VPDebate #VoteForHer #TrumpPenceFailure — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 8, 2020 #KamalaHarris is a bald-faced liar. Here is the video proof. pic.twitter.com/8VNDgZIULY — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) October 8, 2020 “I’m in favor of banning fracking.” – Kamala Harris on video. pic.twitter.com/698djLevUw — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) October 8, 2020 My family is rooting for our dear friend @KamalaHarris tonight. She is showing us what REAL LEADERSHIP looks like! 💫💫💫 #Debates2020 — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) October 8, 2020 Kamala’s shut the fuck up energy is top notch. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) October 8, 2020 Let's tax the rich and give that money back to the working class people Trump and Pence stole from them. #VPDebate2020 #VPDebate — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 8, 2020 Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy. Read More About: Kamala Harris Mike Pence VPDebate Comments JavaScript is required to load the comments. Loading comments...
Hollywood Reacts To Kamala Harris-Mike Pence Vice Presidential Debate
The vice presidential debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris has been far more civil than the previous debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden.
But the online reactions have been a little more raucous, as Hollywood took off the gloves and poked at each side of the debate. Some of the reactions:
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.