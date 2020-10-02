Hollywood To Trump: Get Well Soon And We Told You So

Click to Skip Ad
AP Images

Refresh for updates With a mix of sincere best wishes, karma-is-a-bitch snark, stunned disbelief and saw-it-coming hindsight, Hollywood and the Beltway responded quickly to the late-night news of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump testing positive for COVID-19.

“I am very surprised by the twist ending of ‘2020: Episode 3’ and I don’t see how they will be able to wrap this all up in one more episode,” tweeted actor Sean Gunn.

John Cleese drew some angry responses with his Python-esque sarcasm: “A doctor friend of mine tells me that Covid19 symptoms include delusions of grandeur, compulsive attention-seeking, extreme narcissism…”

In a less humorous mood, Ava DuVernay tweeted, “I hope this changes the discourse around this virus among the people who follow him and don’t give a damn. And in turn, who damn the rest of us. People have lost their lives. Their loved ones. And this man has never taken it seriously. Never shown care, concern. Maybe now. Maybe.”

On the political side, well wishers from Joe Biden and Joe Scarborough to Mike Pence and Mike Huckabee sent hopes and prayers.

Here’s a sampling of the responses. Deadline will update throughout the day…

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a telegram to Trump: “I am certain that your inherent vitality, good spirits and optimism will help you cope with this dangerous virus.”

 

Read More About:

Newswire

