Hollywood To Trump: Get Well Soon And We Told You So

Refresh for updates With a mix of sincere best wishes, karma-is-a-bitch snark, stunned disbelief and saw-it-coming hindsight, Hollywood and the Beltway responded quickly to the late-night news of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump testing positive for COVID-19.

“I am very surprised by the twist ending of ‘2020: Episode 3’ and I don’t see how they will be able to wrap this all up in one more episode,” tweeted actor Sean Gunn.

John Cleese drew some angry responses with his Python-esque sarcasm: “A doctor friend of mine tells me that Covid19 symptoms include delusions of grandeur, compulsive attention-seeking, extreme narcissism…”

In a less humorous mood, Ava DuVernay tweeted, “I hope this changes the discourse around this virus among the people who follow him and don’t give a damn. And in turn, who damn the rest of us. People have lost their lives. Their loved ones. And this man has never taken it seriously. Never shown care, concern. Maybe now. Maybe.”

On the political side, well wishers from Joe Biden and Joe Scarborough to Mike Pence and Mike Huckabee sent hopes and prayers.

The President’s arrogant, cynical, irresponsible denial of the deadly disease he now has is the most devastating self own in human history. — Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) October 2, 2020

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a telegram to Trump: “I am certain that your inherent vitality, good spirits and optimism will help you cope with this dangerous virus.”

Doug and I join Joe Biden and Dr. Biden in wishing President Trump and the First Lady a full and speedy recovery. We’re keeping them and the entire Trump family in our thoughts. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 2, 2020

Karen and I send our love and prayers to our dear friends President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS Melania Trump. We join millions across America praying for their full and swift recovery. God bless you President Trump & our wonderful First Lady Melania. — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) October 2, 2020

Very sorry to hear. I'm stunned (but maybe shouldn't be) by the vile, hateful & disgusting comments by those who wish the worst. I will pray full recovery for @realDonaldTrump @FLOTUS & would do same for anyone w/o regard to one's politics or personality. Hate is demonic. https://t.co/2tbLvFazA6 — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) October 2, 2020

The strength of the entire country is with President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS. America stands united. Our country stands strong. Your President will continue to put the People first! — Kayleigh McEnany (@PressSec) October 2, 2020

My best wishes to President Trump and the First Lady. Hope they both have a speedy recovery from coronavirus. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) October 2, 2020

I hope this changes the discourse around this virus among the people who follow him and don’t give a damn. And in turn, who damn the rest of us. People have lost their lives. Their loved ones. And this man has never taken it seriously. Never shown care, concern. Maybe now. Maybe. — Ava DuVernay (@ava) October 2, 2020

For someone who wasn’t taking the necessary precautions with masks and social distancing, it wasn’t a question of whether, it was a question of when. America, please learn from the president’s experience. Please wear masks, and please maintain physical distances in public. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 2, 2020

If anything positive can come him testing positive, it would be his followers reevaluating their opinions. If they will now accept a lockdown, social distancing & mandatory mask-wearing, we could crush the virus like we should have from the start. #ButIAlsoBelieveInTheToothFairy https://t.co/uh0Y5FF4A7 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) October 2, 2020

Eager to hear what President Trump's physician will say about his positive testing Apparently his statement will be dictated to him shortly A doctor friend of mine tells me that Covid19 symptoms include delusions of grandeur, compulsive attention-seeking, extreme narcissism… — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) October 2, 2020

…inability to tell fantasy from reality, obsessional thoughts about money, obesity, coarse behaviour, unpredictable outbursts of anger, inflated ego, wandering hands, short attention span, abusive language, compulsive lying, contempt for democracy, and cheating at golf — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) October 2, 2020

I have one word: Karma. — Dan Jinks (@JinksDan) October 2, 2020

In this difficult time let's be sure to show @realDonaldTrump the respect he's shown others. — Danny Zuker (@DannyZuker) October 2, 2020

Wear your mask when with others. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 2, 2020

This x 1000 https://t.co/qLhutnsFrn — George Conway (@gtconway3d) October 2, 2020

He went to a fundraiser with his own supporters without a mask knowing he was exposed. I can’t get over it. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) October 2, 2020

“It is what it is…” https://t.co/b4Kjtucujy — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) October 2, 2020

I am very surprised by the twist ending of “2020: Episode 3” and I don’t see how they will be able to wrap this all up in one more episode. — Sean Gunn (@seangunn) October 2, 2020

Our family is praying for the President and First Lady’s health, as well as Hope Hicks and any others who may be infected in the White House. May God provide them comfort, peace, and a speedy recovery. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) October 2, 2020

How fake is it now? — Cary Elwes (@Cary_Elwes) October 2, 2020

This is a National Security Crisis. We have a White House that has little to no credibility in telling the truth. We are in the midst of a deadly pandemic. Who can we trust? The American people can handle the truth. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) October 2, 2020

Sophie and I are sending our best wishes to @POTUS Trump and @FLOTUS. We hope you both get well soon and have a full recovery from this virus. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 2, 2020