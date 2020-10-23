C-SPAN It’s the last debate before the presidential election, and the partisans are lined up in their pews to preach to the choirs of true believers. We’ll update as more celebrity reactions roll in. The tweetstorm so far; Yes well.. Five days later he told everyone to wear masks https://t.co/kjW28Nf4pB — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) October 23, 2020 WHAT IS TRUMP HIDING? Everything. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 23, 2020 If Trump has his way, the ACA will "magically disappear" — and with it coverage for preexisting conditions. Trump's insistence on destroying the ACA hurts all American families! #Debates2020 — Debra Messing✍🏻 (@DebraMessing) October 23, 2020 Biden sounds very clear, capable and focused. Trump sounds like…well, Trump. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 23, 2020 “Rolling around in bed?” Every major Democrat city in America has tens of thousands of homeless lying on the pavement – hungry, disoriented, diseased, and hopeless. In your world, Joe, nobody’s in bed and certainly nobody’s “rolling around.” — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) October 23, 2020 Reports: Trump to use “self-deprecating humor.” Gotta see him try that out for size! I’ll be live tweeting. #Debates2020 — Al Franken (@alfranken) October 23, 2020 Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy. Read More About: Debate presidential debate Comments JavaScript is required to load the comments. Loading comments...
Hollywood Reactions To The Donald Trump-Joe Biden Debate Stay In Their Lanes
It’s the last debate before the presidential election, and the partisans are lined up in their pews to preach to the choirs of true believers.
We’ll update as more celebrity reactions roll in. The tweetstorm so far;
