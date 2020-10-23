Hollywood Reactions To The Donald Trump-Joe Biden Debate Stay In Their Lanes

It’s the last debate before the presidential election, and the partisans are lined up in their pews to preach to the choirs of true believers.

We’ll update as more celebrity reactions roll in. The tweetstorm so far;

Yes well.. Five days later he told everyone to wear masks https://t.co/kjW28Nf4pB — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) October 23, 2020

WHAT IS TRUMP HIDING? Everything. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 23, 2020

If Trump has his way, the ACA will "magically disappear" — and with it coverage for preexisting conditions. Trump's insistence on destroying the ACA hurts all American families! #Debates2020 — Debra Messing✍🏻 (@DebraMessing) October 23, 2020

Biden sounds very clear, capable and focused. Trump sounds like…well, Trump. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 23, 2020

“Rolling around in bed?” Every major Democrat city in America has tens of thousands of homeless lying on the pavement – hungry, disoriented, diseased, and hopeless. In your world, Joe, nobody’s in bed and certainly nobody’s “rolling around.” — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) October 23, 2020